Reversing Dementia?? | Unrestricted Truths

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Can Dementia be cured?
In this episode of Unrestricted Truths, James Grundvig speaks with Dr. Ted Fogarty about the metabolic improvements of treatments for Dementia, and the latest results from recent studies.
See this full episode of Unrestricted Truths, with more insight go to: https://bit.ly/3LgAkLP
Full Episodes of Unrestricted Truths are at https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ to learn more, share the truth, and watch On Demand!