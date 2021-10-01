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New Fears
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70 views • October 01, 2021
Fear is proven to lower intelligence (due to hormones which are released which cause a fight-or-flight response that channels energy away from the brain to the limbs). Governments have long used fear to override the critical thinking faculties of their people. Naomi Klein calls it 'The Shock Doctrine'. As Montesquieu said, "Republics are motivated by virtue, monarchies are motivated by honor and despotisms are motivated by fear".
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Daniel Natal Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Daniel Natal Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
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