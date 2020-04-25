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Trump Battles To Free America From Chinese Communist Rule - FULL SHOW 4/24/20
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319 views • April 25, 2020
Tyranny is a more dangerous disease than COVID-19. The World Health Organization has assumed control of America, and we are in the throes of submission to the tyranny dictated by the Communist Chinese-run medical cartel. Join Alex Jones as he attempts to wake more Americans up to the medical tyranny that is upon us.
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