GRAB Iran's OIL, call it 'human rights' — US energy lobby sells regime change

At the American Petroleum Institute’s “State of American Energy” summit Rapidan Energy Group founder Bob McNally openly framed aggression against Iran as the “biggest opportunity” — to SEIZE its OIL.

💬 “If you can imagine our industry going back there, we would get a lot more oil a lot sooner than we will out of Venezuela,” McNally said, calling it “more conventional oil right near infrastructure.”

💬 “And few plausible and foreseeable regime changes will do more in one stroke to help humanity, global GDP, the oil industry, human rights, and geopolitical stability than change in just that one regime,” he said, casually reciting the usual list of US reasons to bomb a country .

☠️ No OIL, no “human rights.”