Victoria Secret Slavs
Beautifulhorizons2
Published Thursday

While we are on the subject of Balenciaga & their Children's BDSM photoshoots, let's look to Victoria Secrets & their programed Slav girls.

Do you still buy merchandise from this company?

If so, you should reconsider where you spend your money & whose logo you are sporting.

Keywords
human traffickingmoney launderingmk ultrasex traffickingmodelsvictoria secretmonarch mind controlvictoria secret modelsbalenciagafashion industryfashion industry is a front forcheetah printsex kittensmk ultra programming

