Victoria Secret Slavs

While we are on the subject of Balenciaga & their Children's BDSM photoshoots, let's look to Victoria Secrets & their programed Slav girls.
Do you still buy merchandise from this company?
If so, you should reconsider where you spend your money & whose logo you are sporting.
If you appreciate my content, please consider donating to
http://buymeacoffee.com/agent17Q
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.