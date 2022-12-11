What is the Logic Behind the Whole Sacrificial System in the Old Testament? Why Was It Invented? Is Sacrifice Proof of Love? Does God Need Our Sacrifice? Human Nature vs Choice, Faith

8 views 0

Original:https://youtu.be/Uf7AdvUIUY0 20131019 General Discussion - Q&A From People In Philadelphia S1P1

Cut: 1h40m01s - 1h50m30s

Website: https://www.divinetruth.com



Keywords god sin spirituality choice christianity religion faith sacrifice animals spirits new age perfection beliefs old testament simple addictions divine love soul food new new age soul search soul development