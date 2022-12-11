Create New Account
What is the Logic Behind the Whole Sacrificial System in the Old Testament? Why Was It Invented? Is Sacrifice Proof of Love? Does God Need Our Sacrifice? Human Nature vs Choice, Faith
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
Published 18 hours ago |

Original:https://youtu.be/Uf7AdvUIUY0

20131019 General Discussion - Q&A From People In Philadelphia S1P1


Cut:

1h40m01s - 1h50m30s


Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com


Keywords
godsinspiritualitychoicechristianityreligionfaithsacrificeanimalsspiritsnew ageperfectionbeliefsold testamentsimpleaddictionsdivine lovesoul foodnew new agesoul searchsoul development

