1986 Vaccines are Unavoidably Unsafe said Fauci to Reagan
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
330 followers
3
141 views • 3 months ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

Isn't it interesting, inauguration was held from the Rotunda. The last time that happened was 1985. Ronald Reagan's second term in office. We know a lot about 1986 where Tony Fauci and Pharma told then President Reagan that when he said, make vaccines safer, there were so many injuries and lawsuits piled up. And I hope your audience will go back and watch the movie 1986 the act.

I think you can still find it if you type in 1986TheAct.com. Andy made the movie, but the star of that movie was an attorney, one of my favorite environmental attorneys, maybe my second favorite, next to Bobby Kennedy, Jr, is Michael R Hugo and Michael R Hugo along with Barbara Lowe Fisher in 1984.


Barbara Lowe Fisher wrote the book, a Shot in the Dark all the way back to 1984 about injuries from the DTP shots, as we all know from our books, Plague, Plague of Corruption, and Ending Plague, of course. So you see, this plague of corruption has been in my lifetime, since 1975 and I started in 1980 at the National Cancer Institute.

But 1976 I started at the University of Virginia. So I understood true science, which is only God's natural law.

Judy Mikovits, PhD - 01/20/2025

Darrell Wolfe and the Dr Judy Show: https://rumble.com/v6bgfh1-the-real-dr.-judy-mikovits-show.html

Uncensored Books: https://therealdrjudy.com/uncensored-books

healthnewsvaccinetruthliabilityfaucireaganmikovitsthe act
