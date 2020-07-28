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Civil Liberties, Teaching, Learning, Intubation-ARDS, Enzyme-Protein Receptors - Dr. Paul Cottrell
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22 views • July 28, 2020
Dr. Paul Cottrell interviews me and we discuss the after effects of this pandemic.
My Addy Chats Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLnsXSqoFoPXlrlq_TLWFSDBQUWuZU6tES
My Coronavirus Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLnsXSqoFoPXk9d9g49t8HnC6qX0JcWW8A
My Interview with a Drug Kingpin: https://youtu.be/vvJ7oneXcc4
Other Channels:
BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BgElNaoKAoii/
BNT Channel: https://brandnewtube.com/@addyadds
GoFundMe - https://www.gf.me/u/x2grxp
Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/AddyAdds
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/AddyAdds
Paypal https://www.paypal.me/oneaddyadds
My Socials:
https://www.instagram.com/addyadds/
https://www.twitter.com/OneAddyAdds
https://www.facebook.com/OneAddyAdds
Dr. Paul Cottrell
Website
http://www.the-studio-reykjavik.com
Patreon
https://www.patreon.com/paulcottrell
Dr Paul Cottrell Youtube:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZyk2NYx6wGnpoJ7ApTxWKg
Twitter
@paulcottrell
https://twitter.com/paulcottrell
Podcast
http://paulcottrell.podomatic.com/
Books: https://www.youtube.com/redirect?v=-HAEWe3qSUE&;redir_token=9bZpWfyWOj0btoSnx-HWcxYSsMN8MTU4NzkzMDYwOEAxNTg3ODQ0MjA4&event=video_description&q=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.amazon.com%2Fs%2Fref%3Dnb_sb_no
Facebook:
https://www.youtube.com/redirect?v=-HAEWe3qSUE&;redir_token=9bZpWfyWOj0btoSnx-HWcxYSsMN8MTU4NzkzMDYwOEAxNTg3ODQ0MjA4&event=video_description&q=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fpaul.cottrel
* Dr. Paul Cottrell does not represent Harvard University in any official capacity. His comments are his alone.
** Please contact your healthcare professional on your particular healthcare questions and concerns.
My Addy Chats Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLnsXSqoFoPXlrlq_TLWFSDBQUWuZU6tES
My Coronavirus Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLnsXSqoFoPXk9d9g49t8HnC6qX0JcWW8A
My Interview with a Drug Kingpin: https://youtu.be/vvJ7oneXcc4
Other Channels:
BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BgElNaoKAoii/
BNT Channel: https://brandnewtube.com/@addyadds
GoFundMe - https://www.gf.me/u/x2grxp
Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/AddyAdds
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/AddyAdds
Paypal https://www.paypal.me/oneaddyadds
My Socials:
https://www.instagram.com/addyadds/
https://www.twitter.com/OneAddyAdds
https://www.facebook.com/OneAddyAdds
Dr. Paul Cottrell
Website
http://www.the-studio-reykjavik.com
Patreon
https://www.patreon.com/paulcottrell
Dr Paul Cottrell Youtube:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZyk2NYx6wGnpoJ7ApTxWKg
@paulcottrell
https://twitter.com/paulcottrell
Podcast
http://paulcottrell.podomatic.com/
Books: https://www.youtube.com/redirect?v=-HAEWe3qSUE&;redir_token=9bZpWfyWOj0btoSnx-HWcxYSsMN8MTU4NzkzMDYwOEAxNTg3ODQ0MjA4&event=video_description&q=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.amazon.com%2Fs%2Fref%3Dnb_sb_no
Facebook:
https://www.youtube.com/redirect?v=-HAEWe3qSUE&;redir_token=9bZpWfyWOj0btoSnx-HWcxYSsMN8MTU4NzkzMDYwOEAxNTg3ODQ0MjA4&event=video_description&q=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fpaul.cottrel
* Dr. Paul Cottrell does not represent Harvard University in any official capacity. His comments are his alone.
** Please contact your healthcare professional on your particular healthcare questions and concerns.
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