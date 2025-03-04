Disgraced Health Dictator Dies from Her Own Lethal Lies

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A disgraced health official met her end, undone by the very toxin she forced on a gullible region during a fabricated crisis. Her reign, marked by lies and ruined lives, saw countless fall—especially the young. Her death, a twisted fate, leaves a legacy of shame and sorrow.
#HealthDeceit #FakeCrisis #VaccineReckoning #LincolnFolly #ChildrenLost