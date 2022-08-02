Altering Your Mind the Natural Way (with No Bad Side Effects)

Most of the things we seek in life are to ‘get high’, if you really think about it. Whether it’s trying to make money, watching a movie, popping a pill, or just going for a walk in nature…the underlying motivation is usually to change our state from low to high. This is a normal instinct, but if you’re using the wrong method it can lead to bad consequences.

In this episode, we’ll explore how to alter your mind naturally in a quick, easy, practical ways with no side effects.

---------------------------------

TOPICS COVERED

---------------------------------

01:20 – Good news - you already engage in healthy ways to ‘get high’

03:25 – One example of an unhealthy mind altering habit

22:45 - Step 1 - Focus on what you DO want instead of what you DON’T want

24:15

- Step 2 - Love the rocks

26:32 - Step 3 - De-clutter your mind and heart

27:50 - Step 4 - Download your inner genius

29:57 - Step 5 - Write a new MindStory

---------------------------------

LINKS

---------------------------------





Get 6 PRIVATE COACHING SESSIONS. Need customized help and on-going accountability to jump to the next level? Available for 25% off...plus a bonus 1/2 VIP Day if you book the 1 pay by Monday, August 15. https://mindstoryacademy.com/mindstory-personal-coaching-series-lp/







Get THE MINDSTORY BLUEPRINTS - Can't Afford Coaching? Get trained in 15 of the Most Empowering Beliefs You Need to Achieve Your Goals. Available for 95% off if you get it by

Monday, August 15. https://mindstoryacademy.com/clone-of-mindstory-inner-coach-neuro-blueprint-course-lp-37/

---------------------------------





-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

HOW TO STAY CONNECTED TO ‘GOLDEN AGE TIMELINE’

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------





Subscribe to the Golden Age Timeline Podcast

🌠 https://goldenagetimeline.com/podcast/





Join The Golden Age Timeline GROUP on TELEGRAM to chat with likeminded people

🌠 https://t.me/joinchat/GvBv3gv6Pth6fzZj







Join The Golden Age Timeline CHANNEL on TELEGRAM for updates 🌠 https://t.me/GoldenAgeTimelineChannel





Join our Locals Community:



🌠 https://goldenagetimeline.locals.com/