Altering Your Mind the Natural Way (with No Bad Side Effects)

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Most of the things we seek in life are to ‘get high’, if you really think about it. Whether it’s trying to make money, watching a movie, popping a pill, or just going for a walk in nature…the underlying motivation is usually to change our state from low to high. This is a normal instinct, but if you’re using the wrong method it can lead to bad consequences.
In this episode, we’ll explore how to alter your mind naturally in a quick, easy, practical ways with no side effects.
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TOPICS COVERED
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01:20 – Good news - you already engage in healthy ways to ‘get high’
03:25 – One example of an unhealthy mind altering habit
22:45 - Step 1 - Focus on what you DO want instead of what you DON’T want
24:15
- Step 2 - Love the rocks
26:32 - Step 3 - De-clutter your mind and heart
27:50 - Step 4 - Download your inner genius
29:57 - Step 5 - Write a new MindStory
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LINKS
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