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Altering Your Mind the Natural Way (with No Bad Side Effects)
GoldenAgeTimeline
GoldenAgeTimeline
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11 views • August 02, 2022

Most of the things we seek in life are to ‘get high’, if you really think about it. Whether it’s trying to make money, watching a movie, popping a pill, or just going for a walk in nature…the underlying motivation is usually to change our state from low to high. This is a normal instinct, but if you’re using the wrong method it can lead to bad consequences.

In this episode, we’ll explore how to alter your mind naturally in a quick, easy, practical ways with no side effects.

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TOPICS COVERED

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01:20 – Good news - you already engage in healthy ways to ‘get high’

03:25 – One example of an unhealthy mind altering habit

22:45  - Step 1 - Focus on what you DO want instead of what you DON’T want

24:15
-  Step 2 - Love the rocks

26:32  -  Step 3 - De-clutter your mind and heart

27:50  -  Step 4 - Download your inner genius

29:57  -  Step 5 - Write a new MindStory  

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LINKS

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Get 6 PRIVATE COACHING SESSIONS. Need customized help and on-going accountability to jump to the next level? Available for 25% off...plus a bonus 1/2 VIP Day if you book the 1 pay by Monday, August 15.  https://mindstoryacademy.com/mindstory-personal-coaching-series-lp/  



Get THE MINDSTORY BLUEPRINTS - Can't Afford Coaching? Get trained in 15 of the Most Empowering Beliefs You Need to Achieve Your Goals. Available for 95% off if you get it by
Monday, August 15. https://mindstoryacademy.com/clone-of-mindstory-inner-coach-neuro-blueprint-course-lp-37/

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big pharmaaddictionmindsetdepressionpodcastnatural healinganxietypersonal developmentmoodbusiness coachingentrepreneurshipsuccess tipsde-cluttering
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