The Era Of Disclosure - Not What You Anticipated? | 40K FootView with JMC Ep. 14
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
102 views • 8 months ago

The deficit of information and accurate truthful information is a part of the problem but to a degree a part of the plan. Watch and share this important broadcast. The remaining months of 2024 will be more than challenging to come to grips with.


- Just who is Pascal Najadi? How to make sense of his recent statements, Regular? Irregular?


- The war is real and underway – Global Defense war is in its final phase


- What’s real and what’s not on the assassination attempt on President Trump


- More pain to come is a foregone conclusion – global martial law? Center of gravity is key to winning this war


- “Trust the plan” – Trust the plan explored in some detail. Do your part


- Movies in the can now being released- using their own tools against them


- Riccardo weighs in on potential election on November 5 th


- Truth has to be told to you by the same people who told you the lies


- Elon has long been gone - The Elon Musk replacement helping us toward victory – Trust the plan


- Protect family essentials to survive and silver for those with investable assets – feed your neighbors too


- Learn what we can learn from Australia One Party with Riccardo Bosi – Take back your nation


https://johnmichaelchambers.com/


Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/JohnMichaelChambers40kFV


Global Defense War

stormisuponus.com


Protect your assets with Silver & Gold Economist Kirk Elliott

https://www.kepm.com/jmc

center of gravityrumbletrust the planjohn michael chamberstrump assassination attempttruth vs liesriccardo bosiaustraliaone partypascal najadisilver investmentglobal defense warinformation deficitglobal martial warnovember 5th electionelon musk replacementsurvival essentialsglobal strategy2024 challenge
