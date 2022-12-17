קמפיין ש"ס - ילד רעב Shas campaign - Hungry boy

Posted 30January2022 APEX הפקות וידאו- הני וינברגר
סרטון חדש עבור מפלגת ש"ס
יח"צ: האחים ביכלר
הפקה ובימוי: הני וינברגר
תסריט: ב. נתי
צילום: אלי זינגר
סאונד: יעקב גרינשטיין
תאורה: תניא דריי
מלבישה וע. הפקה: יעל כהן
עריכה, צבע ועיצוב פס קול: שרולי ברונכר
אפטר: שרי קרייזמן
לוקיישן: המשביר לעמו
A new video for the Shas party
PR: The Bichler brothers
Production and direction: Henny Weinberger
Script: b. Natty
Photo: Eli Singer
Sound: Yaakov Grinstein
Lighting: Tania Dry
Dressing and Production: Yael Cohen
Editing, color and sound track design: Sharoli Bruncher
After: Sherry Kreizman
Location: Mishbir for his people
Israel, shas, poverty, politics,
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.