קמפיין ש"ס - ילד רעב Shas campaign - Hungry boy
Posted 30January2022 APEX הפקות וידאו- הני וינברגר

סרטון חדש עבור מפלגת ש"ס

יח"צ: האחים ביכלר

הפקה ובימוי: הני וינברגר

תסריט: ב. נתי

צילום: אלי זינגר

סאונד: יעקב גרינשטיין

תאורה: תניא דריי

מלבישה וע. הפקה: יעל כהן

עריכה, צבע ועיצוב פס קול: שרולי ברונכר

אפטר: שרי קרייזמן

לוקיישן: המשביר לעמו

A new video for the Shas party

PR: The Bichler brothers

Production and direction: Henny Weinberger

Script: b. Natty

Photo: Eli Singer

Sound: Yaakov Grinstein

Lighting: Tania Dry

Dressing and Production: Yael Cohen

Editing, color and sound track design: Sharoli Bruncher

After: Sherry Kreizman

Location: Mishbir for his people

Israel, shas, poverty, politics,

