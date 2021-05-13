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Ron Wyatt Found Noah's Ark June 20, 1987
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76 views • May 13, 2021
At the beginning of the video, Ron is thanked by the Turkish government for his hard work in finding Noah's Ark. Ron traveled to Turkey in 1977 and found the Ark surrounded by mounds of dirt, he returned back to Tennessee to pray. He gathered his friends together to pray for an earthquake around the Ark to shake off the dirt.
In 1978, there was an earthquake around the Ark and the dirt was shaken off. Ron returned in 1979. Everything is in the video. He actually found the Ark in 1977 but wasn't given official recognition until 1987, by the Turkish government.
In 1978, there was an earthquake around the Ark and the dirt was shaken off. Ron returned in 1979. Everything is in the video. He actually found the Ark in 1977 but wasn't given official recognition until 1987, by the Turkish government.
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