10/05/2025-Antifa Ambushes ICE Vehicles In Chicago. Plus Blended Survivalism.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://www.donshift.com/blog/how-to-do-a-threat-assessment-on-your-neighborhood Bracken meme (dark days ahead?)-https://gab.com/Matt_Bracken/posts/115318398348345596/media/1 Bracken on the pipe bomber-https://gab.com/Matt_Bracken/posts/115316101085424950/media/1 Antifa attack on ICE in broad daylight-https://gab.com/Matt_Bracken/posts/115317386533483677/media/1 Trooper 'go bag' dump-https://rumble.com/v6zvgm8-full-trooper-bag-dump..html?e9s=src_v1_cmd%2Csrc_v1_upp_a https://jacklawsonbooks.substack.com/p/ratcheting-up-for-war Tap-rack-bang drill-https://www.youtube.com/shorts/e73y0mAOQxg Commie feral wants reparations in blood-https://m3.gab.com/media_attachments/e5/b6/53/e5b6536f2123d555b229360c87ba16b2.mp4 AJ with Trump confidant about the Blanche fiasco-https://banned.video/watch?id=68e01f05b59b12903ee5318b Repost Emerald Robinson w/ AJ-https://banned.video/watch?id=68defc206bd1ffbfcaa363ac First law passed by bolsheviks in Russian coup was to make 'anti semblitisms' a capital crime-https://gab.com/SanLorenzo/posts/115304778805307862/media/1 ER-the bombs will drop in October-https://m3.gab.com/media_attachments/d4/f7/af/d4f7af2985c86b174f5963eda0a1d0ae.mp4 ER/Patrick Byrne, left is writing treason indictments for when they get back into power-https://gab.com/EmeraldRobinson/posts/115305835716524733 Tucker carlson on aintreel-https://x.com/KAGdrogo/status/1973605821675360275