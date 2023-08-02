American Journalist Gonzalo Lira ARRESTED In Ukraine, ESCAPES, Claims He Was Tortured By Ukraine

American Journalist ARRESTED In Ukraine, GONZALO LIRA ESCAPES, Claims He Was Tortured By Ukraine

Here is a part of his personal account posted on July 31st, link below for the full thread:

Gonzalo tweets:

Right now, I'm about to try to get out of Ukraine, and seek political asylum in Hungary.





Either I'll cross the border and make it to safety, or I'll be disappeared by the Kiev regime.





This is what's happened to me over the past three months.





On May 1, I was arrested for my YouTube videos. The photos of my arrest are pretty funny—morning bed-head made me look like a character out of Dr. Seuss.





My crime was making videos critical of the West and their proxy regime in Kiev—and how they are destroying Ukraine.





Attached to these tweets is the full indictment against me, both the original Ukrainian and English translation.





As you can see, even the prosecutor admits I committed no crime against property or any person. And I certainly provided no aid or intelligence to the Russians.





My indictment explicitly states that all I did was discuss publicly known facts about the war—the epitome of free speech in a democracy.





But Zelensky’s Ukraine is no democracy—it is a thieving, corrupt, murderous gangster regime PRETENDING to be a polite “western” democracy.





Once arrested, I was given documentation assuring me that I was “guaranteed the right” to contact my lawyers and loved ones, as well as post bail.





In fact, I was blocked from calling anyone—even my lawyers. And I was not permitted to post bail—though I had the cash to do so.





In other words, the formalities were carried out scrupulously—while judicial and ethical grotesqueries ruled.





That's Zelensky’s Ukraine. That's what his thuggish regime cares about: The >perception< of democracy and the rule of law, so as to mask the sordid, corrupt reality.





That's why they relentlessly persecute anyone who tells the truth about this war. I'm not the only so-called “propagandist” the Kiev regime has thrown in prison.





It's also why they shoot any AFU soldier who dares retreat. That's why the AFU losses are so horrific—but hidden.





That's why they relentlessly persecute anyone who tells the truth about this war. I'm not the only so-called “propagandist” the Kiev regime has thrown in prison.





It's also why they shoot any AFU soldier who dares retreat. That's why the AFU losses are so horrific—but hidden.





I got a cracked rib in my first cell, but it wasn't too bad. The worst stretch was in my fourth cell.





From 1pm on June 21 until 7pm the next day—30 hours—I was beaten and sleep deprived, my arms twisted the wrong way around at the shoulders, and generally beaten pretty bad.





And the US State Department would return me too. I'm not a black lesbian druggie, or a transgender grifter. Besides, Victoria Nuland hates my guts, or so I'm told.





I'm hoping the Hungarians will read my indictment and say, “This is bullshit—we’re not sending him back.”





See his thread:

https://twitter.com/GonzaloLira1968/status/1686140558803140608?s=20









BUY CAST BREW COFFEE TO SUPPORT THE SHOW - https://castbrew.com/





Sign Up For Exclusive Episodes At https://timcast.com/





Merch - https://timcast.creator-spring.com