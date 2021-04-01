COWARDLY, BRAIN DEAD, RANCID LITTLE RUNTS DR VERNON COLEMAN

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Dr Vernon Coleman analyses who is responsible for the dystopian world that is being created. If we don't move quickly, it'll be too late. For more unbiased information about other important matters, please visit https://www.vernoncoleman.org where there is a link to his latest book, 'Endgame' which explains the background to Agenda 21 and what we can expect from the Great Reset.