【NFSC @CPAC 】03/04/2023 CEO and Founder of TUSK, Jeffrey Bermant: We'll build something that can launch into China behind the wall, help Chinese people to get free access to the free world, so people can see the freedom of speech in America.





【新中国联邦DC星火行动】03/04/2023 TUSK 浏览器的首席执行官兼创始人杰弗里·伯曼特：我们将建造一些渠道，可以将墙外信息发送到中国国内，这样可以帮助墙内的中国人自由访问国外网站，中国人可以看到言论自由的国家。





