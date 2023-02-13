How to heal from grief after losing a loved one, and use our suffering for its intended purpose, is answered in this insightful video. When an aspirant asks Guy Finley how to heal from grief after losing his wife, Guy explains the difference between the natural pain of loss vs. unconsciously revisiting the past which only ensures our continued suffering.

Join Guy Finley LIVE every Wednesday 7 pm and Sunday 930 am PDT for a FREE online inner life talk. Register at www.guyfinley.org/light









