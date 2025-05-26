BrightLearn - Revolutionary Knives for Survival and Craftsmanship, an interview with John Roy

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The podcast highlights Dawson Knives' high-quality, American-made survival knives, particularly the rugged "Escape from L.A." model with a pry bar and corrosion-resistant MagnaCut alloy, along with other innovative designs like the Resonance and Consequences knives, a limited-edition SpaceX carbon fiber handle version, and upcoming projects like a North American machete and vibration-absorbing tomahawk, all emphasizing durability, craftsmanship and real-world survival utility.
