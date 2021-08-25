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The Abomination of Desolation and Off We Go
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102 views • August 25, 2021
We discuss what the world will be like at the time of the abomination of desolation and how that event is the signal for the beginning of the tribulation exodus. We also discuss God's calendar and how the fall feasts will be fulfilled during Jesus's second coming. Finally, we begin to set the stage for camp life and how we should prepare to be nourished in the wilderness by our God for 1260 days..
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