Pope Benedict XVI’s Death—A Katechon Removed! How His Passing Will Hasten The Great Chastisement!
Published 17 hours ago
Mother & Refuge of the End Times


Jan 15, 2023

By Daniel O'Connor: Although he was retired upon his death and doing little of note externally speaking, Benedict passing to his eternal reward on New Year’s Eve was still a great loss for the Church. Let me explain why I believe that is so.


Some seers have indicated that Benedict was himself a “Katechon” of sorts. (That is, a “restrainer” holding back the public entrance of the “lawless one,” the Antichrist–cf. 2 Thessalonians 2:6-7.)


📖​End Times Spiritual Warfare: Essential Prayers and Sacramentals for Deliverance and Protection!

