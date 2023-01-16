Pope Benedict XVI’s Death—A Katechon Removed! How His Passing Will Hasten The Great Chastisement!

Mother & Refuge of the End Times





Jan 15, 2023

By Daniel O'Connor: Although he was retired upon his death and doing little of note externally speaking, Benedict passing to his eternal reward on New Year’s Eve was still a great loss for the Church. Let me explain why I believe that is so.





Some seers have indicated that Benedict was himself a “Katechon” of sorts. (That is, a “restrainer” holding back the public entrance of the “lawless one,” the Antichrist–cf. 2 Thessalonians 2:6-7.)





