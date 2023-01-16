Pope Benedict XVI’s Death—A Katechon Removed! How His Passing Will Hasten The Great Chastisement!

Mother & Refuge of the End Times
Jan 15, 2023
By Daniel O'Connor: Although he was retired upon his death and doing little of note externally speaking, Benedict passing to his eternal reward on New Year’s Eve was still a great loss for the Church. Let me explain why I believe that is so.
Some seers have indicated that Benedict was himself a “Katechon” of sorts. (That is, a “restrainer” holding back the public entrance of the “lawless one,” the Antichrist–cf. 2 Thessalonians 2:6-7.)
Source: https://dsdoconnor.com/
📖End Times Spiritual Warfare: Essential Prayers and Sacramentals for Deliverance and Protection!
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BPB44RFW
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MLPvu3f7G1w
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.