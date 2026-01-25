BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Digital Dystopia: An Investigative Film on Global Digital Surveillance
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
1970 followers
0
118 views • 1 day ago

Digital Dystopia: An Investigative Film on Global Digital Surveillance

This film explains the digital ID system like never before. From China’s social-credit system to the West’s growing digital-ID programs.

Digital Dystopia exposes how the world’s citizens are being drawn into an age of total surveillance - and what we can still do to stop it.

Watch and share!

