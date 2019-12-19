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US-backed 'democracy': Bolivia Edition (MIRRORED)
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122 views • December 19, 2019
US-backed 'democracy': Bolivia Edition (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube SOAPBOX channel at:-
https://youtu.be/4OPjWkXzfDs
A military coup deposed Bolivia's sitting president Evo Morales and the US supported it in the name of democracy. But what does this so called “democracy” look like?
Soapbox host Rania Khalek looks at how a guy who won a majority of the vote in a democratic election was replaced by a woman who no one voted for. And why leftist leaders are now being threatened with arrest and indigenous protesters murdered amid a mainstream media blackout and whitewash.
Category
News & Politics
Mirrored from YouTube SOAPBOX channel at:-
https://youtu.be/4OPjWkXzfDs
A military coup deposed Bolivia's sitting president Evo Morales and the US supported it in the name of democracy. But what does this so called “democracy” look like?
Soapbox host Rania Khalek looks at how a guy who won a majority of the vote in a democratic election was replaced by a woman who no one voted for. And why leftist leaders are now being threatened with arrest and indigenous protesters murdered amid a mainstream media blackout and whitewash.
Category
News & Politics
Keywords
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