Avoid Knee Surgery with Regenerative Joint Therapy with Guest Rick Scarborough
Hotze Health
103 views • 9 months ago

Avoid surgery with non-surgical Regenerative Joint Therapy at Hotze Health & Wellness Center! Due to past injuries and lack of cartilage in the knee joint, Rick suffered from severe pain and immobility. His orthopedic surgeon suggested a full knee replacement.

After a consultation at Hotze Health & Wellness Center, Rick decided to try natural Regenerative Joint Therapy before opting for surgery. It worked! Within a few short weeks, Rick is now back to normal function and feels great! Rick can take the stairs without using the handrails and no longer taking any pain medication. His knee feels like he is 25 years old again, only after his first treatment. Regenerative Joint Therapy is a 2-part treatment. Treatment #2 is administered approximately 6 weeks post Treatment #1.

Join Dr. Hotze and his guest Rick Scarborough as they discuss Rick’s journey from chronic knee pain to normal knee function in just a few weeks! Heal your knee, hip, or shoulder naturally and improve your mobility and quality of life with Regenerative Joint Therapy.

If you are looking for restorative therapy, contact us at 281-698-8698 or visit www.HotzeHWC.com for a complimentary consultation.

Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com.

To receive a FREE copy of Dr. Hotze’s best-selling book, “Hormones, Health, and Happiness,” call 281-698-8698 and mention this podcast. Includes free shipping!

healthknee paindr steven hotzewellness revolutionjoint repairjoint therapyhip pain
