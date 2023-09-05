The Fruit of Repentance

May 2nd, 2021

Pastor Dean Odle continues with a series dismantling the false doctrine "Once Saved Always Saved." Some Christians believe we only need to have faith in Jesus to be saved and works are not required, but they are mistakenly using a Westernized definition of 'faith' without the true biblical context. The Bible describes repentance as fruits, NOT works. Pastor Dean goes through different examples in the Old and New Testaments of the doctrine of repentance and proof of salvation through works.

"For as the body without the spirit is dead, so faith without works is dead also." James 2:26