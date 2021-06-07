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FAUCI IS DEAD - NOW ITS TIME TO FINISH OFF GATES & SCHWAB - Jun 7, 2021 - 1080p - Mirror
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1065 views • June 07, 2021
Original: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qiSSqbll667s/
Channel: Harry Vox - Unsafe Space
First published at 18:06 UTC on June 7th, 2021.
Looks like the Jewish bankers who own and control their SERVANTS in Washington and the Media have put the final nail in the coffin of their favorite Bio-Terrorist Anthony Fauci.
No doubt that competing Jewish money power in the Jewish media will do everything in their power to save their hero Fauci. But its too late. Fauci's finished - over and out.
NOW ITS TIME TO FINISH OFF GATES AND SCHWAB - BY ANY MEANS NECESSARY
God Speed!
I urge ALL investigators to focus their efforts - lets get Gates! Let's get him! Gates needs to go down and then we get Fauci next!
Gates should have just enjoyed his billions, he made a big mistake. Gates thought he could run a global Bio-Terrorist eugenicist depopulation scheme. Thats where he reached too far and now he will pay.
DON'T HOLD YOUR BREATH HOPING THE MAINSTREAM NEWS WILL GIVE IT TO YOU STRAIGHT - THEY WON'T
BUT I'M GOING TO TELL YOU WHAT THEY REFUSE TO
Channel: Harry Vox - Unsafe Space
First published at 18:06 UTC on June 7th, 2021.
Looks like the Jewish bankers who own and control their SERVANTS in Washington and the Media have put the final nail in the coffin of their favorite Bio-Terrorist Anthony Fauci.
No doubt that competing Jewish money power in the Jewish media will do everything in their power to save their hero Fauci. But its too late. Fauci's finished - over and out.
NOW ITS TIME TO FINISH OFF GATES AND SCHWAB - BY ANY MEANS NECESSARY
God Speed!
I urge ALL investigators to focus their efforts - lets get Gates! Let's get him! Gates needs to go down and then we get Fauci next!
Gates should have just enjoyed his billions, he made a big mistake. Gates thought he could run a global Bio-Terrorist eugenicist depopulation scheme. Thats where he reached too far and now he will pay.
DON'T HOLD YOUR BREATH HOPING THE MAINSTREAM NEWS WILL GIVE IT TO YOU STRAIGHT - THEY WON'T
BUT I'M GOING TO TELL YOU WHAT THEY REFUSE TO
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