Nothing to see here





Cameras catch voters dumping multiple ballots into drop boxes.

Did we really have a free & fair election?

What do you think?

http://buymeacoffee.com/agent17Q

Buy me a coffee☕ to help keep me online and in your feed. I am working towards a laptop 💻 or 🖥 computer to help me work more efficiently. I do everything by 📱 phone and most of the time without wifi.







Like 👍 Subscibe 📰 Share🗣





I can also be found on





Telegram/Truth Social/Instagram /Patreon/Tiktok







