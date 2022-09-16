Create New Account
Fire Tunnels from Hell -vol 1 of 5
Biblical Solution
Published 2 months ago

A video research series we did beginning in Aug 2018, this series covers the many scientific facts that prove that the fires that were being reported around the world, and mostly in California, were not wildfires nor natural fires in the least sense of the word.

Inspired by our much loved viewers in California, this series goes into great depths covering all the physics, science, facts, and even professional testimonies that when combined, show that there is no possible way that these fires were anything but one form or another of the family of directed microwave/laser energy weapons being used on the peoples of the world.

Lest we forget to pass this topic down to our awakening friends, we reupload these for the newbies who are just now waking up to the covid lies and will also need to know the other lies they hadn't heard of in so many other subjects like this one, especially those folks who still think that politics or man's laws can somehow still save us.


