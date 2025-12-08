PeelingFlesh’s Joe Pelletier - GEAR MASTERS Ep. 597

Become a member (it's FREE) at https://digtb.us/signup

Buy official DTB merch at http://digtb.us/merch





On this episode of DTB’s “Gear Masters”, Joe Pelletier, drummer of the slam band, PeelingFlesh, shows off the gear that he uses onstage, while on tour with Lorna Shore, The Black Dahlia Murder, and Shadow of Intent. PeelingFlesh is currently supporting their newest album, PF Radio 2.





PLAY THE SAME GEAR:

Crush Sublime 2018 Gold Wrap Drum Kit (10″, 12″, and 16″ Toms) - https://www.crushdrum.com/sublime

Honest Abe 14″x7.5″ Cast Iron Snare Drum - https://www.honestabeinstrumentco.com/

Evans Black Chrome Snare Drumhead - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/bOZV6m

Remo Pinstripe Drumheads for Toms - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/2aPdoM

Two-Ply Bass Drumhead with Kick Patch - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/RGxbA2

Volta Innovations Double Bass Drum Pedal - https://voltainnovation.bigcartel.com/product/double-bass-drum-pedal

Trick Pro1-V Beaters - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/dOXG23

Gibraltar Drum Rack - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/N9db5P

Shure Beta 57A Snare Microphone

SE Electronics SE8 Pencil Condenser Microphones - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/yqDkaB

SE Electronics V Beat Microphones - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/YR5NXK

SE Electronics Kick Drum Microphone - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/MA4bPY

Roland RT-30K Kick Trigger - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/K0Rzrv

Roland TM-2 Trigger Module - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/7aAMEV

ProMark 5B Hickory Drumsticks - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/LKv2j3

Zildjian 18″ Oriental China Cymbal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/qzRyQq

Zildjian 18″ A Custom Projection Crash Cymbal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/DyE3YG

Zildjian 19″ A Custom Projection Crash Cymbal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/Qjqba9

Zildjian Z Custom Ride Cymbal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/jeEmNb

Zildjian 19″ Ultra Hammered China Cymbal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/jeEmNM

Zildjian 14″ A Custom Hi-Hats - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/e1oNy1

Zultan F5 Bell Cymbal - https://www.zultancymbals.com/f5/

Zildjian 6″ Mini Splash Cymbal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/GK6gPn

Zildjian 10″ Splash Cymbal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/19j7nD

DB25 Cable - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/VxrNz6





VIDEO INFO:

Film Date - October 23, 2025

Location - The Salt Shed in Chicago, IL





KEEP UP WITH PEELINGFLESH:

Facebook - https://facebook.com/peelingfleshok

Instagram - https://instagram.com/peelingfleshok

Twitter - https://twitter.com/peelingfleshok





FOLLOW US:

Website/Email List - https://www.digitaltourbus.com/#/portal/signup

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/digitaltourbus

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/digitaltourbus/

TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@digitaltourbus

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/digitaltourbus/

Twitter - https://twitter.com/digitaltourbus

Pinterest - https://www.pinterest.com/digitaltourbus/

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/digital-tour-bus-llc

Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/user/digitaltourbus





VIDEO SUMMARY:

00:00 Introduction

00:35 Skip Intro

00:45 Snare Drum

02:13 Drumheads

03:49 Cymbals

06:47 Pedals

09:45 Hardware

10:40 Microphones & Triggers

12:38 Drumsticks





ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:

Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, MGK, Papa Roach, AJR, Pierce The Veil, Simple Plan, A Day to Remember, and thousands of others over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage, and "Stage Threads" dives into the meaning and inspiration behind the clothing artists wear during their performances.





Affiliate Disclosure:

Some of the links in this description are affiliate links, which means I may earn a small commission at no additional cost to you if you make a purchase. Your support helps me continue to create content like this. Thank you!



