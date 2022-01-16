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Underground War - DUMBS - Battle Against Evil
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775 views • January 16, 2022
Underground War - DUMBS - Battle Against Evil , NWO genocide agenda ,
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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kGu-RP_hf_A
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Phil Schneider - May 1995 Lecture - DUMBs & NWO - (Full Video)
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The Phil Schneider "DUMB/NWO" Lecture From May 1995.
Phil Schneider was a geologist, structural engineer, and underground tunneling expert who participated in the construction of many deep underground cities and bases in North America and abroad for the government. In May of 1995, suffering from terminal cancer, he began giving talks in Las Vegas describing in detail the underground cities, the government's secret deal with negative aliens, high alien technology being employed by the government-including "corbamite" (element 140), mining on the moon, FEMA and martial law, the coming New World Order takeover, the Alien/ NWO genocide agenda to reduce the earth's population by 85% before 2029, and a host of other stunning revelations. Phil Schneider was an extraordinarily brave man who knew that he was going to be killed because of the information he was revealing to the American public. - SEE also - (COPY + PAST) (on notepad) - https://sites.google.com/view/japan-nihon-le-japon-jp/homepage - [ALSO] _ https://sites.google.com/view/site-cn-hk-tw-info/homepage - [ALSO] - https://sites.google.com/view/hangul-corean-kr-kp-info-korea/homepage ,
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-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kGu-RP_hf_A
-
Phil Schneider - May 1995 Lecture - DUMBs & NWO - (Full Video)
-
The Phil Schneider "DUMB/NWO" Lecture From May 1995.
Phil Schneider was a geologist, structural engineer, and underground tunneling expert who participated in the construction of many deep underground cities and bases in North America and abroad for the government. In May of 1995, suffering from terminal cancer, he began giving talks in Las Vegas describing in detail the underground cities, the government's secret deal with negative aliens, high alien technology being employed by the government-including "corbamite" (element 140), mining on the moon, FEMA and martial law, the coming New World Order takeover, the Alien/ NWO genocide agenda to reduce the earth's population by 85% before 2029, and a host of other stunning revelations. Phil Schneider was an extraordinarily brave man who knew that he was going to be killed because of the information he was revealing to the American public. - SEE also - (COPY + PAST) (on notepad) - https://sites.google.com/view/japan-nihon-le-japon-jp/homepage - [ALSO] _ https://sites.google.com/view/site-cn-hk-tw-info/homepage - [ALSO] - https://sites.google.com/view/hangul-corean-kr-kp-info-korea/homepage ,
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