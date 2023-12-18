Robert Zolman - How He Moved From a Childhood of Abuse To More Loving Relationships

The author of love is God. In His wisdom, He placed us in a variety of circumstances that require us to find our way back to His pure love. So, what qualifies Paul Zolman to speak about love? His childhood experience is the opposite of love.

From that austere beginning, and the distaste it formed inside him, he searched for and eventually created a method that transformed his life from anger to loving everyone. Growing up in a family of abuse, physical touch became his preferred love style, only because of the regularity.

He could almost count on it. It was consistent. He came to think that was the way to express love. But deep inside, he knew that was a twisted belief. He wanted a better life for himself, which is why he created a paradigm shift that works. In this book, you’ll find what helped Paul Zolman move from a childhood boot camp of abuse to being a person who loves everyone and can find good about anyone in any circumstance. This is truly the role of love.





𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗰𝘁 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 Paul:

Website: https://roleoflove.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/roleoflovedice

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/roleoflovedice/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@roleoflovedice





Please leave a 5 Star Written Apple review if you enjoyed the podcast and share the link with family and friends https://apple.co/3PMKlT1 and subscribe to my Rumble Channel





Connect with Steve

Website: www.truthtalkwithsteve.com

Facebook: https://facebook.com/stevecloward1

YouTube: https://youtube.com/@stevecloward

Telegram: https://t.me/truthtalkwithsteve





SHOW SPONSORS

ADVANCED HOME PROS

Get the #1 Streaming Device in America with 𝐍𝐎 𝐌𝐎𝐍𝐓𝐇𝐋𝐘 𝐒𝐔𝐁𝐒𝐂𝐑𝐈𝐏𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍. vSeeBox 1300+ channels, 60,000+ VOD Titles, NBA, NFL, MLB, NHL, Regional Sports, PPV and more! https://vseestreambox.tv

Use Coupon code TTWS and save 25% today





HEALTHY HYDRATION

Improve your health and the way you feel. Discover the Scientifically Proven Benefits of Hydrogen Water Over Alkaline Water.

https://hydrogenwaterwithsteve.com





LIFEWAVE

WEAR YOUR WELLNESS - Live well, simply. Choose the patch that fits your wellness need.

https://lifewave.com/tybent





WAVWATCH

WAVwatch is a self-care tool that uses the power of sound therapy to help with common self-care problems and imbalances in your body



https://buy.wavwatch.com/wbzseuec





K+E WEALTH MANAGEMENT REDESIGNED

Given the volatility in today's economic landscape, get your money out of your 401K. Protect your investment with silver and gold.

https://kirkelliottphd.com/cloward





BackBone

𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 with our 𝐀𝐥𝐥-𝐈𝐧-𝐎𝐧𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬 & 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 platform. https://backbonelms.io





Z Stack Health

Your All-In-One Immune Boosting Super Formula





https://zstacklife.com/?ref=gi5js2ebll