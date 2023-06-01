Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Is This Really What "WINNING" Looks Like?
33 views
channel image
American Patriots God Country
Published Yesterday |

Shop American Patriots Apparel at www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com 🇺🇸

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA ⬇️

Brighteon - www.brighteon.com/channels/apfgac

Rumble - www.rumble.com/c/AmericanPatriotsforGodandCountry

Truth Social - https://truthsocial.com/@APFGAC

Telegram - https://t.me/APFGAC

DONATE (Locals): https://americanpatriotsgodcountry.locals.com

Until next time stay American, stay Patriotic, & above all else stay Godly! PEACE!

Related Jim Jordan Telegram Post: https://t.me/JimJordanOH/3245

Related Fox News Article: https://www.foxnews.com/politics/federal-judge-texas-blocks-biden-atf-pistol-brace-rule-day-deadline-register-weapons

Keywords
second amendmenttexasgun controlgunjoe bidenbiden2nd amendmentgoagun owners of americaatffifth circuit court of appealspistol bracefederal judge blocks biden atf pistol brace rulefederal judge in texas blocks biden atf pistol brace rulejudge drew b tiptondrew tiptonjudge drew tiptonus district court for the southern district of texasfifth circuit court

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket