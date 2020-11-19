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Kevin J. Johnston LIVE In Downtown Banff Talking About COVID 19
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84 views • November 19, 2020
Kevin J JohnstonDowntown BANFF is crazy. They have made it so that you must wear a mask in every structure in the town. The militant attitude of the people who run the town is destroying the town. People are angry and afraid of a disease that does not exist. It's time to start defying the government and going back to work NOW! If you keep doing what you are told, you are going to be out of work and out of home and you'll have no one to blame but yourself!
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