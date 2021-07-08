X22 REPORT: Class Action Lawsuits Are Very Effective, How Do You Legally Make Information Public?

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Class Action Lawsuits Are Very Effective, How Do You Legally Make Information Public?
Trump just announced that he and others are filing a class action lawsuit against big tech. Think of the timing, why now? Think communication blackout, think discovery. Why interfere with an enemy while they in the process of destroying themselves. How do you make information public? Optics and timing are very important. If you know the [DS] playbook you have the ability to counter their agenda. The patriots are in control and they ready for the [DS].
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.