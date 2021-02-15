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The Gospel of the Lord: For the Record
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110 views • February 15, 2021
Who wrote it, for whom was it written, when was it written and what's in it? The gospel meant for everybody has been seen by almost nobody - and there's certain people that would like it to stay that way.
Links mentioned in the show:
The Very First Bible
https://www.theveryfirstbible.org
The Council of Jerusalem
http://www.vatican.va/various/basilic...
Marcionite Christian Church
https://www.marcionitechurch.org
Links mentioned in the show:
The Very First Bible
https://www.theveryfirstbible.org
The Council of Jerusalem
http://www.vatican.va/various/basilic...
Marcionite Christian Church
https://www.marcionitechurch.org
Keywords
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