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The outlets beneath the earth Genesis 7v11
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75 views • March 27, 2020
The Bible talks about the outlets beneath the earth that were opened during the great flood. Here we have a video of Mike Deguy the filmmaker describing and showing us what he saw. After this video was made Mike tragically died in a helicopter crash.
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