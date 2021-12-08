Brad Cummings: The Founder's Bible & Our Hope Filled Horizon! Interview

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Brad sought out the premiere constitutional expert in our country, David Barton of Wallbuilders.com, to put together a Bible that told the stories of our founding and forefathers. And even though Barton had been approached by countless publishers in the past, he said yes to Brad. This led to 8 months of 20 hour days, and as Brad told Barton, a "Geneva Bible for our generation": The Founder's Bible. Use Promo code "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com and Windblownmedia.com to save 20% off of EVERYTHING and 25% off of your purchase of The Founder's Bible/Digital Bible combination! Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/news/brad-cummings-the-founders-bible-interview/
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