MICHELANGELO'S FINAL WORK, THE RONDANINI PIETÀ. RESCUING THE HUMAN FORM:

This is an in-depth look into Michelangelo's last work the Rondanini Pietà. The sculpture has special properties in that when it is viewed from varying angles new meanings and forms appear. It also contains a never before seen alignment, which triumphantly turns the theme of the Sculpture from Pietà or Pity, the terrible moment the Virgin holds her broken, dead son in her arms, into joy and renewal, as the risen Christ is seen above in the clouds. Michelangelo died on the 18th February 1564; he was still working on this sculpture right up until a few days before his death. It is always described as being 'unfinished', but perhaps a better term for it would be 'always beginning'.This was filmed in Milan in July 2019.Written and filmed by Raymond Beggan.Music by Operation seasawfrom 'Music Odyssey'written and performed byDawn Copley & Raymond Beggan 2006End Titles music'Come forth'Written and produced byRaymond Beggan 2020raymondbeggan.comThe Full HD version of this is at ...