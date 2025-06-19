USS Nimitz False Flag

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jun 19, 2025
In a startling new interview, Debra Tavares raises the alarm over the final deployment of the USS Nimitz to the Middle East—right into the heart of the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran. The Nimitz, one of the oldest and most toxic aircraft carriers in the U.S. Navy, was scheduled for decommissioning in 2026. But its sudden positioning in a high-risk war zone has Tavares deeply concerned.
She warns of the possibility of a false flag event, suggesting that the sinking of the Nimitz in Iranian waters could serve a dual purpose:
Triggering a national tragedy akin to 9/11—sacrificing hundreds or thousands of American lives to galvanize public support for an all-out war on Iran.
Quietly disposing of a hazardous warship by sinking it far from U.S. shores, avoiding environmental and political backlash at home.
Is the stage being set for another engineered catastrophe? Is this a deliberate act to manipulate public opinion and push forward a hidden agenda?
Watch this powerful exposé and decide for yourself.
Debra Tavares:
