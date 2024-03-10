The mystery of lawlessness is already at work!

2Thess lesson #57; A study in Genesis chapter 3 reveals Satan's line of attack and the angles he uses against humanity. A good soldier prepares for battle by knowing the terrain and the enemy. Spiritual warfare covers a wide range of assaults and environments, it is seen in the agents and seeds of Satan across the world - religion, government, educational systems, media and anti-Christian ideologies as well as human agents an even the bloodline members, of Satan's family in positions of authority worldwide.
