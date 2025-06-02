The SPORTS Battle - Idol Worship v. Glorifying YAHUSHUA JESUS (39:00 Brady's X a witch/34:00 Lebron's Voodoo powder)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The OCCULT ROOTS behind SPORTS
The NBA, NFL and Professional sports are deeper than you think! It’s more than just a game, these sports have occult origins that go back thousands of years. The natives had something called the sacred ball game or meso American ball game that was used for ritualistic purposes. Some of mascots of sports team are very similar to ancient deities from Egypt, Africa, & native America. All the energy from the games and fans goes to these demonic entities and can have a profound effect on reality. Everything we see in society today has ancient occult origins.