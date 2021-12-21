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Solstice Meditation (Meditation for a New Year)
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32 views • December 21, 2021
Today, December 21, 2021, is the Winter Solstice. This meditation focuses on the opportunities that the Solstice gives to us...reflection on the previous year, alignment with your higher self for the coming year, and removal of blocks that have held you back in the past.
If you are interested in distance Reiki or individualized meditation coaching, please reach out to me at [email protected].
If you would like some music to listen to simultaneously while you meditate, here are some links that I use regularly:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VeBXc9H6fLw - Buddha's Flute
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h6Bg7rppZz0 - Ultimate Om, Jonathan Goldman
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8pCySzS4O7g - 7 Chakra Healing Music
If you are interested in distance Reiki or individualized meditation coaching, please reach out to me at [email protected].
If you would like some music to listen to simultaneously while you meditate, here are some links that I use regularly:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VeBXc9H6fLw - Buddha's Flute
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h6Bg7rppZz0 - Ultimate Om, Jonathan Goldman
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8pCySzS4O7g - 7 Chakra Healing Music
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