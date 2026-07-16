ONTARIO WILDFIRES

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#AirQuality
Canada does not have a single national wildfire fighting brigade because wildfire management is primarily a provincial and territorial responsibility. The Ontario Government has failed spectacularly. Dogs Could Do a Better Job
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