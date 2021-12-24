Public Comment by Phone Callers

Public Comment before Board of Supervisors (COUNTY OF NEVADA). December 14th, 2021.



Scripted callers calling into Board of Supervisors meeting to parrot the narrative being promoted by the county in cooperation with National Association of County & City Health Officials.



Real caller: "Just to let the people know that are there in person to show up on the other subjects, because other subjects are kind of treated the same way and have been for years . . . Here we are a number of years later, and there's a recall, and it's unfortunate but bound to happen, long over due unfortunately."



Speaks about: PG&E

"I encourage our county to join the class action suit with the northern counties against PG&E to get them to catch up with their maintenance in Nevada county."



"And I really hope that you guys understand that it's the people's government. You'll come and go, but we'll be here. We show up in the snow even --it's quite amazing."