THE REAL JESUS - PART 25

"How to pray - Get Results" explores how to get results from prayer. If you want to know how to get God to answer your prayers, learn how to pray as Jesus taught. Powerful prayers … ones which we could call genuine miracle prayers all start with "thy will be done", as Jesus taught us in the Lord's prayer. Learn what to ask for in prayer and you'll start getting your prayers answered… all of them. God is in the business of answering prayers, if only we could learn how to pray according to his will.

[You don't need to watch previous parts in this series in order to understand this video. However the more videos in the series you watch, the clearer an understanding you'll have about who the Real Jesus is, what he actually taught, and how it can revolutionize our lives.]

