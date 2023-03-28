Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
⚓️🇷🇺 Poseidon Torpedo: Russian Underwater Drone That Can Sink Britain and USA - MilTec
371 views
channel image
The Prisoner
Published 16 hours ago |
Shop now

Poseidon moves under water and is capable of creating a tsunami with a height of 500 meters when it explodes, while the height of the Statue of Liberty in New York is 93 meters, and the height of the Empire State Building is 443 meters Video Source ([email protected])

Mirrored - Military Technologies, Innovations & Future Weapons

Thanks to the Big Dutchman for the Link

Keywords
tsunamiposeidon torpedorussian underwater drone

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket