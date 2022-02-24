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The Word of God - Part 1
The Berean Call
The Berean Call
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91 views • February 24, 2022
https://www.thebereancall.org/content/word-god-part-1

The Word of God is the chief focus of this message.

This is also a survey regarding the way you and I think about the Word of God. It has to do with how seriously we take the Bible to be the actual Word of God.

I took the survey myself as I prepared this message, so I have a good idea of my own thoughts about the Word of God.

I did okay, although there's room for improvement.

Now it’s your turn.

This isn’t a test. Again, it’s a survey between you and the Lord.

I put the Lord in the mix so that I’d remember to be honest regarding my own thoughts in response to the survey. We can kid ourselves, but we can’t put anything over on Jesus.

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