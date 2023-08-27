Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
ARE THOSE NON PENETRATION AND BOUNCED SHOTS REAL? WAR THUNDER UP CLOSE
channel image
RDRIVER TANKERY and GAMING
7 Subscribers
Shop nowDonate Subscribe Star
41 views
Published 16 hours ago

We look at what really happens when the game gives you a "bad" shot. We all get them, turns out it happens in the real world too, so don't get too mad. We also look at the games very realistic Gun VS Armor simulator. Cool Stuff and a short game tacked on the end.

Keywords
technologygamingtankswarthunderpanzer

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket