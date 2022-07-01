POWELL ADMITS THE FED DOESN'T KNOW WHAT IT'S DOING

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RonPaulLibertyReport
Ron Paul Liberty Report
It's rare, but politicians and central bankers sometimes (accidentally) tell the truth. This week, Jerome Powell claimed The Fed, which unconstitutionally counterfeits trillions of dollars, has little understanding about inflation. They're apparently 'surprised' that counterfeiting trillions caused prices to skyrocket. Central planning always fails. We desperately need to use sound money again.
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