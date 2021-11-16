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Breaking Bombshell! Fauci and Gates Admit Covid Vaccine Does Not Work In Shocking Statements
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310 views • November 16, 2021
Alex Jones breaks down the medical tyranny takedown of civilization engineered by the globalist elite ahead of the Great Reset.
Read more here:
https://www.infowars.com/posts/victory-florida-school-district-ends-mask-mandate-after-8-year-old-girl-told-them-they-should-be-in-prison/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/powerful-robert-f-kennedy-jr-warns-govt-and-big-tech-engineered-the-destruction-of-democracy-and-civil-rights/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/new-type-of-covid-19-vaccine-in-the-works/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/fauci-admits-covid-vax-doesnt-work/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/worlds-first-nationwide-lockdown-for-the-unvaxxed-approved/
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Read more here:
https://www.infowars.com/posts/victory-florida-school-district-ends-mask-mandate-after-8-year-old-girl-told-them-they-should-be-in-prison/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/powerful-robert-f-kennedy-jr-warns-govt-and-big-tech-engineered-the-destruction-of-democracy-and-civil-rights/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/new-type-of-covid-19-vaccine-in-the-works/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/fauci-admits-covid-vax-doesnt-work/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/worlds-first-nationwide-lockdown-for-the-unvaxxed-approved/
Save up to 60% on our hottest items RIGHT NOW during our early Black Friday sale!
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